‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Sets Season 7 Premiere Date, Drops Dual Look At Upcoming Episodes – Comic-Con

Fear The Walking Dead will be on the hunt when the AMC spinoff returns this fall, as it was made clear Saturday during the series’ Comic-Con@Home panel.

The network revealed during the presentation that Season 7 of FearTWD will premiere October 17 and unleashed not one but two significant looks at the upcoming cycle of the zombie apocalypse spinoff toplined by Lennie James and Colman Domingo.

Coming off the nuclear blast that basically ended Season 6, the first clip features now-parents Morgan Jones (James) and Grace Mukherjee (Karen David) having to fend to feed baby Morgan in the radiation-drenched Texas fallout their world has become.

If the first clip looks to the future (bleak as it may be), the second glimpse of the upcoming season showrun by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg takes us underground with Jenna Elfman’s June Dorie and her father-in-law (Keith Carradine). Shaken awake in their bunker, the duo discovers the secret room that Doomsday Cult leader and now-dead serial killer Teddy Maddox used as a killing ground.

Both clips from the Robert Kirkman- and Dave Erickson-created FearTWD were part of a virtual panel this afternoon that also included EPs Chambliss and Goldberg, James, David, Domingo and Elfman. The pre-recorded gathering also included cast members Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista. Former TWD showrunner and now chief content officer of the expanding Deadverse Scott M. Gimple was also on hand for the first of a trio of panels dedicated to AMC’s Comic-Con fan-fave franchise.

The lively FearTWD panel also revealed that Debnam-Carey will helm a Season 7 episode. Additionally, Succession and Helstrom alum Sydney Lemmon is 100% returning to FearTWD next season playing the sharp-elbowed Isabelle role. More casting news: Dickinson actor Gus Halper is also joining the show next season.

Gimple executive produces FearTWD with Chambliss and Goldberg, Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.