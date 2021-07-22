‘FBI: International’: Christiane Paul & Carter Redwood To Star In Spinoff Series On CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Accomplished German actress Christiane Paul (Counterpart) and Carter Redwood (The Long Road Home) round out the series regular cast of FBI: International, the upcoming third series in Dick Wolf’s hit FBI drama franchise on CBS.

They will play the remaining leads opposite recently cast Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Vinessa Vidotto in the series, which is slated to air as part of an FBI Tuesday lineup. FBI International will launch Sept. 21 with a three-hour crossover premiere event alongside the mothership FBI and FBI: Most Wanted in a special time, 10 p.m., before moving to its regular 9 p.m. berth the following week.

FBI: International, which has a straight-to-series order, follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

Paul will play a Europol agent, while Redwood plays a member of the FBI Fly Team in Budapest.

Wolf executive produces FBI: International with Chicago Fire creators Derek Haas, who serves as showrunner, and Matt Olmstead as well as director/executive producer Michael Katleman and Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series, which will be shot in Budapest, Hungary, is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Paul has won a number of awards during her 30-year career, including an International Emmy for political thriller Under the Radar. She also was nominated for a German Film Award in 2017. In TV, Paul was recently seen as a villain opposite J.K. Simmons on the Starz series Counterpart and starred in the German/French/Belgian series Parlement. She is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Felker Toczek in the U.S., Tavistock Wood Management in the UK and Players Agent Management in Germany.

Redwood, whose credits include the National Geographic series The Long Road Home, an arc on the NBC series Rise and the feature Premature, next will be seen in HBO’s untitled Lakers series. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content and Frankfurt Kurnit.