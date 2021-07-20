‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Adds 3 Cast Members As Season 2 Of Netflix Series Starts Production

Actors Brandon Grace, Éanna Hardwicke and Paulina Chávez are joining the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga in Season 2, which is now in production in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Grace will play Grey, with Hardwick portraying Sebastian; Chavéz has been cast as Flora.

Fate: The Winx Sagaga is based on Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which was created and produced by Rainbow Group’s founder and CEO, Iginio Straffi. The show follows the coming-of-age journey of five unlikely friends attending a magical boarding school known as Alfea. At the school, they must learn to master their magical powers, all the while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) returns in Season 2 as showrunner and executive producer. Additional exec producers include Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier of Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), as well as Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

The teen drama’s returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

While Grace is a newcomer, Hardwicke’s TV credits include BBC Three and Hulu’s Normal People, and upcoming Irish thriller, Smother. The actor’s film credits include The Eclipse and Vivarium.

Chávez’s small-screen credits include The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia and Padre Pio. The actress’s film credits include Teenage Girl: Valerie’s Holiday and Colossal Youth.

Fate: The Winx Saga debuted on Netflix in January and was renewed for a second, eight-episode season the following month.