‘Family Game Fight!’ Gets Post-Olympics Premiere, Replacing ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’

NBC penned in their special series debut after the Tokyo Olympics with Family Game Fight!, hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The reality game show series is set to premiere Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 PM ET, immediately after the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

There will be a time-period premiere with an all-new episode on Wednesday, August 11 at 9 PM ET.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide was originally slated for the post-Closing Ceremony premiere with Family Game Fight! taking the August 11 spot. However, due to a giardia outbreak during the water-based game show’s production, NBC ultimately decided to nix the premiere. The network has no plans for a new premiere date for Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at this point.

The reality game show series pits Bell and Shepard against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games.

This project marks the first time the husband-wife duo will team up for a television project. The show was originally inspired by the couple’s antics on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Family Game Fight! is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, in addition to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Telepictures.