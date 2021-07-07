‘Fall Into Darkness’: Spanish Thriller ‘La Cueva’ Being Remade By ‘V/H/S’ Team, Cast Set – Cannes

Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl reboot) and Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will lead the cast on Fall Into Darkness, an English-language remake of Spanish thriller La Cueva.

Roxanne Benjamin is directing the script written by David Bruckner, the pair have collaborated multiple times including on anthology film V/H/S. Nick Tecosky (Siren) co-penned the screenplay.

Film is billed as a “Lord of the Flies” survival tale, with the story following two American travelers in the Dominican Republic as they join a backpacking trip with experienced locals. When the hike takes them into the disorienting depths of a vast cave system, desperation for survival drives them to make choices that will change them forever.

Peter Block (Saw franchise) of A Bigger Boat and Zak Kilberg (The Mauritanian) of Social Construct are producing. The project was developed with Bruckner and Tecosky by Pedro Uriol and Juan Gordon of Morena Films who also serve as EPs. Production will begin in the fall at Lantica’s Pinewood Studios in the Dominican Republic.

CAA Media Finance is representing worldwide rights in Cannes.