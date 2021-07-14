Facebook To Invest $1 Billion In Creators Of Content For FB, Instagram

CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday announced $1 billion in investments to reward creators for content on FB and Instagram through 2022. The cash will go to creators who use the platform’s tools as competition with TikTok and YouTube continues to boil.

“We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living,” Zuckergberg said in a Facebook post. “Investing in creators isn’t new for us, but I’m excited to expand this work over time.”

Facebook said the idea is to reward creators, especially those just starting out. It will include a new bonus program that pays eligible creators for hitting certain milestones when they use Facebook’s tools and provide seed funding for creators to produce their own content.

Bonuses will help creators understand what content performs best for them while they work to grow and monetize across our apps.

Some programs are already available to select creators by invitation but the platform will now launch a dedicated place for bonuses within the Instagram app this summer and in the Facebook app this fall. The new investment brings together initiatives across the company to support creators and is designed to complement a growing suite of monetization tools

Currently available invitation-only bonuses include

-In-Stream bonus pays an earnings bonus over the next four months to select video creators using in-stream ads.

-Stars bonus: We’re expanding our recently announced Stars Challenges to include select gaming creators. Participating video and gaming creators will receive a monthly bonus for hitting specific Stars earnings milestones over the next three months.

Instagram: The IGTV ads bonus, available now by invitation to creators in the US, allows creators to earn a one-time bonus for signing up for IGTV ads, which enables them to earn a share of revenue when ads run against their videos.

The badges in Live bonus, available now by invitation to creators in 11 countries, rewards creators when they meet certain milestones with badges, such as going Live with another account.

The Reels Summer bonus, launching in the coming weeks by invitation to creators in the US in the new Bonuses section of the Instagram app, will pay creators for creating great Reels content on Instagram. Creators will earn based on how their reels perform.