‘Eyes On The Prize’: Civil Rights Docuseries, Special, Follow-Up Series Set At HBO Max & HBO

HBO Max, HBO and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios have teamed to bring the legacy of Henry Hampton’s critically acclaimed civil rights documentary Eyes on the Prize to the small screen.

Starting today, Part 1 of the Oscar-nominated and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Eyes on the Prize docuseries is available for streaming on HBO Max. It will be followed by the premiere of Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, a one-hour Max Original documentary special directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison (A Love Song For Latasha), on Thursday, August 19 on HBO Max.

HBO is also in production on a new documentary series reflecting on the legacy of the movement covered in the original Eyes on the Prize, and its ties to the present day. The new docuseries also will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Created and executive produced by Hampton and his Blackside film production company, the docuseries on civil rights in America tells the landmark story of the era from the point of view of the ordinary men and women whose extraordinary actions launched a movement that changed the fabric of American life and embodied a struggle whose reverberations continue to be felt today. The 14-part series originally aired on PBS from 1987-to-1990. It also aired in the UK on BBC2.

Per producers, the documentary special Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, which honors Hampton’s Eyes On the Prize, “conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement. A portal through time, Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present, and future.”

Patrisse Cullors and Blackbird co-founder Mervyn Marcano have teamed with Eyes on the Prize original producer Blackside, and Anonymous Content to produce the docuseries and special.

Executive producing alongside Cullors, Field/House Productions’ Marcano and De La Revolución Films’ Melina Matsoukas are Anonymous Content’s Joy Gorman Wettels, Bedonna Smith, Blackside’s Judi Hampton and Sandra Forman, and Sophia Nahli Allison. AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project, which was developed and pitched in partnership with AC’s The Lab. Judi Hampton is a former civil rights worker and the sister of Henry Hampton.