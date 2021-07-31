Sylvester Stallone Teases Upcoming ‘Expendables 4’ With Barney New Ring

The upcoming installment of The Expendables franchise has a new ring to it.

Sylvester Stallone teased the sequel by posting on Instagram two days ago a photo of a golden skull ring with purple stone eyes – assumed to be his character’s new lucky ring. He wrote, “Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips.

Stallone released the first Expendables back in 2010 which grossed a total of $274.5 million at the box office. The following installments grossed a cumulative of $530 million at the box office as well so it should come as no surprise that a fourth one is in the works.

The fourth chapter is not confirmed to have a script or director as of yet, though one can assume Stallone is reprising his role with his bling.

For casting, the only current shoe-ins thus far consist of Stallone, Randy Couture and Jason Statham. Many actors have been rumored to star in the upcoming action flick such as Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr. and Liam Neeson.

A release date has yet to be confirmed.