‘Evil’ Renewed For Season 3 By Paramount+

Three episodes into its Season 2 run at its new home, Paramount+, Robert and Michelle King’s Evil has been renewed for a third season by the ViacomCBS streamer.

This season already has proven to be a major draw for Paramount+, with viewership growing week-over-week compared to the first season, according to a snippet of ratings data released with the renewal announcement. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays on the ViacomCBS streamer.

Evil, one of the best reviewed new broadcast series of the 2019-20 season, originated on CBS where it struggled to deliver strong linear ratings. But the dark and twisty drama has excelled on digital and comes from the Kings who helped launch Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access with The Good Fight, now also on Paramount+. Evil moved from CBS to Paramount+ ahead of its current second season after a strong showing for the first season on the platform as well as on Netflix as part of a one-year promotional window deal Evil producer CBS Studios made with the global streamer.

The Kings will continue to shepherd the series as part of a new overall deal they have signed with CBS Studios.

Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi, Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen (Herbers) struggles with her darker nature, while David (Colter) suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben (Mandvi) is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

