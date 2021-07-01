Amazon Sets Global Launch For Japanese Box Office Hit ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time’

Amazon Prime Video has set an exclusive global premiere — outside Japan — for anime hit Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time. The fourth and final chapter of the Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition will launch in over 240 countries on August 13. Aka Shin Evangelion, the film has grossed over 9.6B yen ($86M+) in Japanese cinemas and been seen by nearly 6.3M moviegoers since its March debut. To celebrate the finale of the franchise, Prime Video will also release the three previous entries, Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo.

The original TV series first aired in 1995 and was reborn as film series Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition (or Rebuild Of Evangelion) in 2007. Thrice Upon A Time on Prime Video will be the latest version of the Studio Khara production which includes revised scenes and is currently releasing across cinemas in Japan.

Related Story New Hollywood Podcast: Thuso Mbedu Talks Beauty, Struggle And Impact Of Her 'Underground Railroad' Journey

The feature franchise has gone from strength-to-strength with the latest the highest-grossing of all movies by chief director Hideaki Anno and the most-watched movie in Japanese cinemas in 2021. It also set an opening-day IMAX record in the market last March. Directors are Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda as well as creator, screenwriter and chief director Hideaki Anno (Shin Godzilla).

Watch on Deadline

The films are based on the story of Evangelion, an artificial human and multipurpose humanoid weapon, and the Angels, an unknown life-form and takes place after the Earth has been shattered by a cataclysmic event. For the Prime Video release, the installments will be dubbed in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian; as well as being subtitled in 28 languages.

“The Evangelion films have been thrilling fans for years and we know that there is a huge appetite around the world for the finale,” said Brad Beale Vice President, Worldwide Content Licensing Prime Video.

“I’d like to thank every Eva fan in the world for your continued support.” said Anno. “We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theaters during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally. We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience.”