Italy Beats England In Final Of Euro 2020 On Penalty Kicks, 3-2

They battled through regular time, stoppage, then went to penalty kicks to determine the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

Finally, Italy won, 3-2, as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma turned back the final shootout attempt by England teenager Buyako Saka, setting off a wild celebration by the Italians. The win is Italy’s second Euro title and first since 1968.

After regulation ended at 1-1, neither team scored in extra time. That sent things to a penalty kicks shootout for the first time since 1976 in a Euro final. England manager Gareth Southgate sent out Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to take penalty kicks, and both missed. Rashford hit the left post and Sancho’s effort was saved. That left it up to Saka, who was also stopped.

Italy’s second-half goal forced extra time. Defender Leonardo Bonucci scored to put the Italians in position, following up a loose ball inside the box with 23 minutes left. England scored in the first half on a goal by Luke Shaw.