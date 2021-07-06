Eugenio Derbez Lionsgate Romantic Comedy ‘The Valet’ Acquired By Hulu & Disney+

Lionsgate’s English-language remake of Francis Veber’s French feature hit The Valet has been acquired by Disney’s direct-to-consumer platforms for a summer 2022 release as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and a Disney+ Star Original abroad.

Directed by Richard Wong and starring Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving, The Valet follows Olivia (Weaving), a movie star who enlists Antonio (Derbez) – a parking valet – to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man (Max Greenfield). As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

Betsy Brandt, Marisol Nichols, Noemi Gonzalez, Carmen Salinas, Ravi Patel, Tiana Okoye, Diany Rodriguez, Armando Hernández, Carlos Santos, Amaury Nolasco, John Pirucello and Alex Fernandez also star. Additionally, in a previously unannounced supporting role, Reggaeton superstar Lunay is set to make his film acting debut.

“What struck me most about The Valet is how closely my family resembled Antonio’s family and telling their story was like telling mine. It’s message of unity, seeing each other and human connection, is something the world could use right now and no one does that better than Hulu and Disney+,“ said Wong.

Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, who wrote Derbez’s $95M WW-grossing feature Overboard, also penned the remake of The Valet. Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell produce through their 3Pas Studios banner.

“The Valet is a multi-generational, multi-cultural comedy in which people from two different worlds discover the humanity in each other. At 3pas studios we tell stories that try to unite us all and we love partnering with Hulu and Disney+ to bring this to the largest global audience possible,” said Derbez and Odell in a joint statement.

Previous Hulu Original Films include Palm Springs, Run, Happiest Season, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Plan B, False Positive, Vacation Friends, and more, along with a growing slate of general entertainment content on Disney+ in international markets.