ESPYS Presenters Announced For Saturday’s Show On ESPN Include Robin Roberts, DaBaby And Rob Gronkowski

This Saturday, some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join host Anthony Mackie for the 2021 ESPYS.

On Thursday, ESPN announced this year’s scheduled presenters, including GMA host Robin Roberts; musicians Kane Brown and DaBaby; social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as well as Dude Perfect; actors Alexandra Daddario, Taye Diggs, Nina Dobrev, Tracy Morgan, Zachary Levi and Iliza Shlesinger; comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero; and athletes such as Rob Gronkowski, Sabrina Ionescu, Chloe Kim, Joe Namath, Julius Randle, Mikaela Shiffrin, Kurt Warner and Retired UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams.

Previously announced honorees scheduled to attend include: Chris Nikic, who is getting Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Maya Moore, who will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

Spencer Ludwig will be the musical director for the ESPYS, providing live music throughout the show. Former NFL star and emerging actor Vernon Davis serves as the voice of the ESPYS. Peloton superstar instructor Ally Love will be the behind-the-scenes host getting celebrity and athlete interviews and

reactions from winners as they come off stage.

Airing live from New York City, the event celebrates the best moments from the year in sports. ABC’s broadcast is from 8 p.m. ET – 11 p.m. ET.