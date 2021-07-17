ESPN’s Jay Williams Has Covid-19, Will Miss Rest Of NBA Finals

ESPN host and analyst Jay Williams has tested positive for Covid-19, and will miss the remainder of the NBA Finals.

The news is yet another broadside in ESPN’s coverage of the games. Reporter Maria Taylor’s contract runs out July 20, just before Game 6, which could mean she no longer would be available.

Williams said in an online video that he has been vaccinated and is “doing OK.” He will miss the rest of the series where he provides analysis on ABC’s studio coverage alongside Taylor, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jalen Rose.

“The last couple of days for me have been challenging. But I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that you will not see me at Game 5, Game 6 or a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals because I have tested positive for COVID. I have received both my shots. I am fully vaccinated. But this is our new normal.”

Williams plans to quarantine himself at a hotel for 10 days. He has an immunosuppressed 2.5 year old daughter, which he said made the family sensitive to the issue.

“This is a great reminder … that we have to continue to be as diligent as possible,” he said.