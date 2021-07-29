Jillian Share Joins eOne As Co-President Of Film Production

Entertainment One has hired Heyday and Legendary production veteran Jillian Share as Co-President of Production, Film. Share starts on August 2 and will work with eOne’s President of Production, Film, Zev Forman, in overseeing the division’s day-to-day activities. Both executives report to Nick Meyer, eOne’s President of Film.

EOne’s upcoming film projects include, Hasbro/eOne and Paramount’s untitled film adaptation of classic Wizards of the Coast role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, currently filming; Paramount/Hasbro’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for June 2022, directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback; a modern-day feature take on the children’s book Clifford at Paramount opening in September; Ted Melfi’s The Starling at Netflix; Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou, both set for release by Focus Features; Arthur the King starring Mark Wahlberg; the horror prequel Orphan: First Kill starring Julia Stiles and Isabelle Fuhrman; and an all-new computer-animated My Little Pony movie at Netflix.

“Jillian’s extensive production experience and strong relationships within the creative community are a great addition to our group’s leadership,” Meyer said Thursday. “As we continue to develop Hasbro’s iconic IP into features, we are also focused on complementary projects for our slate that tell unique stories from both emerging and established filmmakers. eOne has always been and remains committed to the filmmaking community, with Jillian joining Zev in leading our development and production efforts, we could not be more excited for what lies ahead.”

“This is such an exciting time for eOne and I feel fortunate to be able to join Nick’s team as he leads the studio to new heights,” Share said. “It’s obviously a rare opportunity when a company already owns some of the richest IP in media but is simultaneously determined to nurture and amplify original ideas from both established and emerging creators. I cannot wait to partner with Zev in further building eOne’s trove of impressive projects.”

As EVP Development and Production for Heyday, run by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning producer David Heyman (the Harry Potter series, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Gravity), Share was involved in developing the feature film Ghost in the Machine (in partnership with Issa Rae and Netflix), based on Tanya Smith’s memoir, as well as an hourlong drama developed by The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey, based upon the Hugo Award finalist Truth of Fact, Truth of Feeling, a short story written by Ted Chiang. Share was also instrumental in securing rights to Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest novel Apples Never Fall, which Heyday Television won for Universal against strong competitive interest.

Prior to Heyday, Share held senior executive positions in both film and television at Legendary and Invisible Ink, the latter the production company founded by Christopher and Heather McQuarrie.