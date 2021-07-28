England Lifts Quarantine Rules For Fully Jabbed Arrivals From America & EU

Good news if you’ve been fully vaccinated in the U.S. and European Union — you will no longer need to quarantine on arrival in England.

The British government announced the lifting of travel restrictions on Wednesday and the changes come into force at 4AM local time on Monday, August 2. Jabs must be authorized by the FDA or European Medicines Agency to qualify.

The news will be a boost for industry folk traveling to the UK on business from next week. Those arriving from America must continue to take a pre-departure test, as well as a PCR test within two days of landing. You will also need to provide proof of U.S. residency.

The relaxing of quarantine rules comes after a surge in coronavirus cases in the UK, though positive tests have drifted down in recent days. There were 27,734 cases in the past 24 hours, compared with more than 60,000 just two weeks ago.