Endeavor Content Senior Associate William Lowery Launches Brigade Media Capital

EXCLUSIVE: Talent agency veteran William Lowery has departed Endeavor Content to launch Brigade Media Capital, Deadline has learned.

The new media advisory practice, which is focused on a portfolio of entertainment ventures, is already financing post-production on two films, including the Rose Byrne-Dolly Parton production Seriously Red (which Deadline first told you about) and Murder at Emigrant Gulch starring Thomas Jane and Richard Dreyfuss.

Brigade Media Capital will provide services that include capital management strategy, content financing and sales, as well as creative marketing services for brand optimization. The firm counts offices in Austin, Nashville and Atlanta, and will announce new hires in the coming weeks.

BMC has additional projects in development with Seven Bucks Productions, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the PBR (Professional Bull Riders). Brigade also owns or advises a portfolio of entertainment assets that include FilmHedge Media Lending, A to Z Sports Network, Fivestone Studios, Real Music TV and others.

“I am extremely grateful to the leadership team at Endeavor, having the pleasure of working with some incredible thought leaders,” shares Lowery. “And I am proud of what we accomplished, especially during this difficult last year.

“BMC intends to operate as a disruptive, optimization practice moving alongside an ever-changing media landscape, and now is the perfect time to launch the company with some amazing partners,” Lowery adds.

Prior to forming BMC, Lowery was a senior associate at Endeavor Content, advising its asset base across production, music and sports departments with an emphasis on the middle American region. Based in Nashville, he worked closely with the WME country music roster, Endeavor-owned PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and oversaw the agency’s faith-based division which financed Blue Miracle, a recent Top 5 trending movie on Netflix.

Lowery is also the sitting chairman of the Tennessee State Entertainment Commission and serves as co-chair for the state advocacy for Economic Development. A former All-SEC Academic football player at Vanderbilt, he recently participated in Music City “Rumble on the Row” charity boxing tournament. He is an adjunct professor at Belmont University, and sits on the board of the Nashville Film Festival.