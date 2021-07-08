Endeavor China Acquires Shanghai-Based Digital Sports Marketer Mailman Group

Endeavor China, which just named a new group CEO, Thursday announced the acquisition of Shanghai-based Mailman Group, a digital agency for sports brands and rights holders.

Financial terms weren’t released. Endeavor said the deal signals a continued commitment to clients in China and Asia-Pacific in sports marketing. It also follows the June 29 appointment of media and entertainment executive Sum Huang as CEO of Endeavor China. Huang most was recently a co-founder and partner of XG Entertainment, a leading premium content provider in Asia.

“Mailman and Seven League are exceptionally well-respected content engines with a proven track record building fan engagement,” said Endeavor president Mark Shapiro. “We share their commitment to helping the world’s best sports brands, leagues and teams build global digital media businesses, and know their expertise will be a tremendous value add for our current and future clients.”

Related Story Endeavor China Appoints Sum Huang As CEO

As part of the deal, Mailman will become part of Endeavor’s full-service cultural marketing agency, 160over90, that works in advertising, experiential, communications and sponsorships for clients including AB InBev, Marriott International, HSBC and Visa.

Seven League will integrate into IMG’s Media & Events division, enhancing its offerings across rights and distribution, sponsorship sales, client consultancy and broadcast production for federations and governing bodies.

“Our mission is to help rights holders build global digital media businesses, so joining Endeavor China is a dream next step,” said Andrew Collins, CEO of Mailman Group. “We have built a reputation of connecting fans with sports, and now that we are arms locked with 160over90 and IMG, we have an enormous platform to drive both the audiences, the brand equity and monetization for our clients.”

Shanghai-based Endeavor China, formed through an investment group that includes Sequoia Capital China, Tencent and affiliates of FountainVest Partners, is a subsidiary of newly public Endeavor.

Mailman Group, founded in 1999, with Seven League, is a leading digital sports agency and consultancy serving sports federations, leagues, teams and elite athletes. It employs some 200 people across 50 global markets.

Client include NHL, FIFA, Under Armour, NBA and Chelsea FC in digital strategy, digital marketing, social media, production, partnerships, PR and e-commerce.