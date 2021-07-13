Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ Surpasses ‘Glee’ As Most Nominated Freshman Comedy

Ted Lasso scored 20 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in TV history.

The Apple TV+ series surpassed the record held by Fox musical-comedy Glee, which claimed 19 nominations back in 2010.

On the acting side, the show earned a nom for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), as well as two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple) and four for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed and co-creator Brendan Hunt).

Additional noms came in the categories of Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (three), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (two), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (two).

In Ted Lasso, which Sudeikis created with Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, the actor stars as a warmhearted U.S. football coach who heads to the UK to manage a London soccer team, despite his limited understanding and experience of the latter sport. Sudeikis also exec produces alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an exec producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The comedy returns for its second season on July 23, and has already been renewed for a third season.

But Apple TV+’s noms today weren’t just for Ted Lasso. The streamer also claimed 15 others, recognizing a diverse assortment of projects including Mythic Quest, Central Park, Servant, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Boys State, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, The Year Earth Changed and Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Apple TV+ thus builds momentum, after earning 18 Emmy nominations last year, in its first year of eligibility.

The winners of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced at a televised ceremony on September 19.

