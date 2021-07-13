‘Ted Lasso’s Creators & Stars React To Apple TV+ Series’ 20 Emmy Nominations; Surpassing ‘Glee’ As Most Nominated Freshman Comedy

UPDATED with reactions: Ted Lasso scored 20 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in TV history.

The Apple TV+ series surpassed the record held by Fox musical-comedy Glee, which claimed 19 nominations back in 2010.

“I mean, just listen to that—just that sentence,” said actor Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond club owner Rebecca, in response. “That, in itself, is just incredible, and I’m just so honored to be part of it.

Like Waddingham, Juno Temple earned her first Emmy nomination today, for her portrayal of Keeley Jones, finding the show of support for the series by the TV Academy “overwhelming.”

“I mean, what the f**k? I’m a part of history,” she said, before breaking into laughter. “That’s pretty cool.”

Also speaking with Deadline about Ted Lasso‘s reception was co-creator, writer, producer and actor Brendan Hunt, who plays Ted Lasso’s (Jason Sudeikis) loyal assistant and friend, Coach Beard. Hunt scored four noms today, notching Outstanding Comedy Series as a producer, as well as one for Comedy Supporting Actor and two for Comedy Writing. Still, his response to the day’s Emmy news was more muted. “[The nominations weren’t] something that we ever discussed, or planned for, or hoped for. We just wanted to do the show, and make the best show we could,” he said. “You know, this kind of thing is all under the umbrella of the things we cannot control, which are [also] the things we should not worry about. So, for it to independently come back at us like this, it just feels gratifying.”

“The trickiest thing on this show is to kind of stay true to the Ted Lasso ethos, which is, awards and winning don’t matter as much as the people you get to spend time with and work with,” added co-creator Bill Lawrence.

On the acting side, Ted Lasso earned Sudeikis a nom for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The series also landed three other nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (which went to Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed). Additional noms came in the categories of Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (three), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (two), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (two).

In Ted Lasso, which Sudeikis created with Hunt, Lawrence and Joe Kelly, the actor stars as a warmhearted U.S. football coach who heads to the UK to manage a London soccer team, despite his limited understanding and experience of the latter sport. Sudeikis also exec produces alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an exec producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The comedy returns for its second season on July 23, and has already been renewed for a third season.

But Apple TV+’s noms today weren’t just for Ted Lasso. The streamer also claimed 15 others, recognizing a diverse assortment of projects including Mythic Quest, Central Park, Servant, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Boys State, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, The Year Earth Changed and Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Apple TV+ thus builds momentum, after earning 18 Emmy nominations last year, in its first year of eligibility.

The winners of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced at a televised ceremony on September 19.

