Emmys: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ Lead Departed Series With Nominations – Full List

A number of canceled (or otherwise ending) series appeared on the list of nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, unveiled Tuesday—Lovecraft Country and Pose, chief among them.

While we told you first that Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country is not coming back for a second season, the HBO horror drama series had a particularly strong showing, scoring a whopping 18 nominations, in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Actor (Jonathan Majors), Drama Actress (Jurnee Smollett), Drama Supporting Actor (Michael K. Williams), Drama Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), and Drama Guest Actor (Courtney B. Vance), as well as Casting for a Drama Series, Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Main Title Design, Prosthetic Makeup, Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Music Supervision, Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Special Visual Effects In A Season or a Movie, Stunt Performance and Writing for a Drama Series.

Also impressing today was FX’s ball culture drama, Pose, which scored nine nominations. Mj Rodriguez broke through in the category of Drama Actress, while Billy Porter returned to compete once again for Drama Actor. The show from Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, which wrapped its third and final season in June, was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Series Directing, Drama Series Writing, Contemporary Hairstyling, Prosthetic Makeup, Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Contemporary Costumes.

In its first two seasons, Pose scored 11 noms. Thus far, though, only Porter has been met with a statuette, for his turn as Pray Tell. The actor made history with his win in 2019, becoming the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and win in a lead acting category.

Netflix’s The Kominsky Method returned with six noms, after wrapping its third and final season in May. The Chuck Lorre comedy was nommed in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Michael Douglas), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul Reiser), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Morgan Freeman), Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist scored five Emmy nominations, including two for Choreography for Scripted Programming. The others came for Comedy Guest Actress (Bernadette Peters), Music Direction and Original Music and Lyrics. Skylar Astin’s beloved musical comedy previously won Mandy Moore the Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. The series came to the end of its second season in May; NBC announced its cancellation the following month, to the dismay of fans.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season Then, there’s CBS sitcom Mom (which came to the end of its eighth and final season in May) and its star Allison Janney, who just landed her six nomination for her turn as recovering addict Bonnie. Today’s Comedy Actress nom brings the actress to a career total of 15 nominations. Janney previously won Emmys in 2014 and 2015 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn in the Chuck Lorre show. In 2017, she moved up to the Lead Actress category, where she now looks to compete yet again. The series was also nommed for its Directing and Editing. Finally, there were a number of solo noms, including one apiece for actors Aidy Bryant (Shrill) and William H. Macy (Shameless). Other shows scoring just one nom today included Conan (Variety Talk Series), Last Man Standing (Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series) and Vikings (Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode).

Other canceled/ending series that came up short on Emmy nominations morning included Shameless (Showtime), Superstore(NBC), Rebel (ABC) and Prodigal Son (Fox).

For the most part, freshman series ruled the day, in terms of nominations, including Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) which earned 20 and Hacks (HBO Max) which landed 15. 2021 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

For the full list of departing series that were nominated today, read on.

Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour),

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season or a Movie’

Pose

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Ourstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming (2x)

Mom

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Shrill

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Conan

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Man Standing

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Vikings

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

