Emmys: Where’s My Show? Why Favorites Like ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Insecure’ & ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Aren’t Eligible For Nominations

Schitt’s Creek dominated the 2020 Emmy Awards with 9 wins including Outstanding Comedy Series and a sweep of every top acting honor for Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy. But the Pop TV series is all done. It xconcluded its sixth and final season on April 7 of last year and will not be eligible again this year.
What this all means is that new and previously overlooked fan favorites have a good chance at recognition like Cobra Kai, Hacks, The Mandalorian, The Boys, The Flight Attendant, Ted Lasso, Mayans M.C., Perry Mason, and Bridgerton. It also doesn’t discount the hugely popular titles including The Crown, This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Kominsky Method.
On the heels of FX’s Pose conclusion on June 6 after three seasons, it’s possible the Television Academy will give it a celebratory send-off. The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals drama has earned 11 Emmy nominations with one win for Television Academy Honors in 2019 and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series win for Billy Porter that same year.
The nominees for the 73rd annual Primetime Annual Emmy Awards will be announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT.
