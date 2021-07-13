Emmys: Where’s My Show? Why Favorites Like ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Insecure’ & ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Aren’t Eligible For Nominations

In order to be eligible for a statuette in 2021, episodes must have aired between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021. The ongoing pandemic played a major role in production stoppages and delays which in turn shifted premiere dates in line with Deadline’s prediction the fallout would linger into the new year.

Emmy darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel began production in late January many months after its intended start date of spring/summer 2020 due to the coronavirus delays. January was the Amazon Prime Video dramedy’s intended season 4 debut which would’ve put them in that necessary eligibility window. To date, Mrs. Maisel has earned a total of 54 nominations and 20 Emmy wins across three seasons.

Other popular titles that won’t be eligible for Emmy noms until 2022 include HBO’s Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Insecure‘s fifth and final season; AMC’s Better Call Saul; Apple’s The Morning Show; BBC America’s Killing Eve; FX’s What We Do in the Shadows; and Netflix’s Ozark, Stranger Things, Russian Doll, and Dead to Me.

Schitt’s Creek dominated the 2020 Emmy Awards with 9 wins including Outstanding Comedy Series and a sweep of every top acting honor for Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy. But the Pop TV series is all done. It xconcluded its sixth and final season on April 7 of last year and will not be eligible again this year.

What this all means is that new and previously overlooked fan favorites have a good chance at recognition like Cobra Kai, Hacks, The Mandalorian, The Boys, The Flight Attendant, Ted Lasso, Mayans M.C., Perry Mason, and Bridgerton. It also doesn’t discount the hugely popular titles including The Crown, This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Kominsky Method.

On the heels of FX’s Pose conclusion on June 6 after three seasons, it’s possible the Television Academy will give it a celebratory send-off. The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals drama has earned 11 Emmy nominations with one win for Television Academy Honors in 2019 and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series win for Billy Porter that same year.

The nominees for the 73rd annual Primetime Annual Emmy Awards will be announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT.