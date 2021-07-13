Joe Biden Inauguration Special Nabs Emmy Nomination As Awards Reflect Political TV Moments

In a year when Covid-19 forced so many in-person political gatherings to become made-for-TV virtual moments, it’s perhaps not much of a surprise that the Emmys would recognize one of them: a special to commemorate Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, was nominated in the Variety Special category, along with the Grammys, the Oscars, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Stephen Colbert’s Election Night special on Showtime. The inaugural special also garnered a nomination for music direction, and Colbert’s special also was nominated in the writing and production design categories.

An Inauguration Night Special was produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss’s White Cherry Entertainment. They also produced and directed the Democratic National Convention, though that weeklong event, almost all virtual, didn’t get a nomination for Nonfiction Special or Series even though organizers were talking up the possibility. The cancellation of most of the Milwaukee convention’s in-person gathering forced planners to reimagine the event into celebrity-hosted nights with speeches, musical performances and a memorable, across-the-country roll call.

Related Story Emmy Nominations: 'The Crown', 'The Mandalorian' Top List; HBO/HBO Max Edges Netflix For Top Spot - Full List Of Nominees

Emmy Snubs & Surprises: ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier,’ Ted Danson, ‘Masked Singer’ & ‘Small Axe’ Shunned; ‘The Boys’ Proves Superpowered

Watch on Deadline

A win for an inauguration special would not be altogether unprecedented: We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, held two days before Obama’s inauguration, won a Daytime Emmy for writing in 2009 and was nominated in four other categories.

As expected, Saturday Night Live — with cold opens typically focused on Biden and Donald Trump — was nominated for Variety Sketch Series, along with HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Nominated again for SNL were Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph, who already have won Emmys for playing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

2021 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The nominations also highlighted the issue of voting. Nominated for Pre-Recorded Variety Special was HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, the latter being the group created by former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s competing in the category with Bo Burnham: Inside, HBO’s David Byrne’s American Utopia, HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion and Disney+’s Hamilton. Also nominated in the category was Netflix’s 8:46 – Dave Chappelle, produced in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Apple TV+’s Boys State, about the drama and divisions when teenage boys come together to form a government, received a nomination for Documentary or Non-Fiction special, while Amazon’s Stacey Abrams documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, received a nomination for Writing.

Here Are The Actors Who Have Won The Most Emmys: Photo Gallery