Emmett Furla Vet Timothy C. Sullivan Joins Voltage Pictures As Producer – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Voltage Pictures has appointed veteran producer Timothy C. Sullivan as Producer.

He will report to directly to CEO Nicolas Chartier and President and COO Jonathan Deckter.

Sullivan most recently served as the President of Production and Development at Emmett Furla, a position he held since 2016. Throughout his tenure at the company, he served as a producer on over 25 feature films including the upcoming Wash Me in the River starring Jack Huston, Robert De Niro and John Malkovich, Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level starring Mel Gibson, the Escape Plan series and Heist starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dave Bautista, and Gina Carano.

Starting as an assistant at Emmett Furla, he quickly rose through the ranks and after shepherding in the project Fire with Fire starring Josh Duhamel, Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Rosario Dawson and advocating for the company’s involvement in the hit End of Watch, Sullivan was promoted to Jr. Creative Executive, then Director of Development in 2014 and finally President of Production and Development.

Sullivan has worked with such lauded filmmakers as Oscar-nominee Stephen Frears, blockbuster action directors Peter Berg and Carnahan and Berlin International Film Festival Golden Bear-winner Baltasar Kormakur. He also worked on Martin Scorsese’s American Film Institute’ Movie of the Year-winner Silence and ten-time Academy Award-nominated film The Irishman.

“With Tim’s relationships and expertise in the action-thriller genre, we are expecting a high volume of commercial output to supply our distribution partners with, the world over,” said Chartier and Deckter in a joint statement. “We’re excited to have him join the team as we gear up for our expanded post-pandemic production.”

“It couldn’t be a better time to join the team at Voltage and I look forward to building on their stellar output with some entertaining, commercial action films from the most talented filmmakers in the business,” added Sullivan.