Effort Underway To Designate National Heroes Day In July

Colorado Congressmen Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) and Jason Crow (D-CO) have re-introduced a Resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to designate July 20 as “National Heroes Day” to honor the nation’s everyday heroes.

The campaign to delegate July 20th as National Heroes Day has received the support of several notable filmmakers and celebrities in the entertainment industry and as well as some of this country’s longtime philanthropic leaders, such as Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Best Buddies and Eric Zahren, President of the 117 year-old Carnegie Hero Fund.

The resolution was first introduced last year on July 20 and sought to also recognize the everyday heroes across the 50 states who came to the aid of others during the Covid pandemic.

“The Carnegie Hero Fund is proud to support the National Heroes Day initiative and its efforts to shine a light on everyday heroes all around us,” said Hero Fund President Eric Zahren. “Those who, in Carnegie’s words, would ‘save, or greatly serve’ their fellow human beings are indeed the ‘true heroes of civilization.’ It was to honor and support those who would risk their lives for others that the fund was brought to life over 100 years ago. A national day of honoring the selflessness of our society’s everyday heroes is long overdue.”

The reason why July 20 is being marked as National Heroes day comes from the inspiration of four heroes, avid moviegoers – two military men (John Larimer and Jonathan Blunk) and two civilians (Matt McQuinn and Alex Teves) who died saving others in the Aurora, CO theater mass shooting nine years ago during The Dark Knight Rises.

In addition, July 20 reps such milestones as the moon landing in 1969, the First National Black Power Conference in Newark, NJ in 1967 and the First Woman’s Rights Convention in America in 1848, which marked the beginning of the women’s movement to secure the right to vote.

Co-sponsors of the Resolution include Reps. Diana DeGette (CO-01), Joe Neguse (CO-02) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

Last year, filmmakers Jerry Bruckheimer and Lee Daniels joined actress Sarah Wayne Callies, Tasha Smith, Q’orianka Kilcher, country singer/songwriter Rodney Atkins, actors Will Yun Lee and Reno Wilson along with Jamie Marseilles and Dan Mayeda as well as Stand Up To Cancer, and Kenneth Cole. Supporters also have included filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, Ted Melfi, Billy Ray, Mike White, Roma Downey, Randall Wallace, the Hero in You Foundation, and the Philadelphia Phillies. Former Deadline Film Editor Anita Busch is also an advocate of National Heroes Day. Busch’s cousin Micayla Medek had her life taken in the Aurora theater shooting. Busch has been a tireless advocate for victims of mass tragedies.

“Jonathan, a Navy man who served three tours in the Middle East, died saving another while watching a movie. He would be pleased to know that his sacrifice has opened the door to honor other, everyday heroes in this country,” said Blunk’s cousin, Jessica Watts.