Eddie Izzard Catalog & New Stand-Up Special ‘Wunderbar’ Acquired By Comedy Dynamics

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Dynamics has inked a deal with Eddie Izzard to license her entire comedy catalog and release her new stand-up special, Wunderbar.

The comic’s new special will be released through the company’s hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and many more. It’s expected to hit the platforms in late 2021.

“I’m very happy to have my comedic body of work and our Emmy-nominated documentary Believe to be available with Comedy Dynamics for all of North America to enjoy,” Izzard said.

Her comedic style takes the form of rambling, whimsical monologues and self-referential theatrics. Izzard’s numerous comedy specials include Dress to Kill, Sexie, Force Majeure, Stripped and others.

“From the first time I saw Eddie in Cat’s Meow, I’ve been a huge fan,” ” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics. “We’re incredibly lucky and excited to be working with her.”