‘Jungle Cruise’ Sails To $2.7M On Thursday Night, A24’s ‘Green Knight’ At $750K

Refresh for updates…Disney is reporting $2.7M for its Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt family adventure movie Jungle Cruise off 7PM shows. The film, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is also hitting Disney+ Premier at $29.99. In the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract on its failure to deliver an exclusive wide theatrical release on Black Widow, I hear that the Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks camp have no intention of battling Disney for the day-and-date release here on the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed movie; the action star’s camp was in lock-step with the Mouse House when the announcement was made to deliver the pic to a global audience everywhere at a time when certain offshore theatrical markets (like Southeast Asia) are offline due to Covid.

A24’s Dev Patel fantasy movie Green Knight came up strong with $750K at 2,790 theaters. The NY-based indie distrib’s previous preview highs include Ari Aster’s Midsommar (which started on a Tuesday) with $1.1M and the filmmaker’s Hereditary which did a $1.3M Thursday. Green Knight has the best reviews of the weekend for a wide entry at 91% fresh. Jungle Cruise is down to 63% fresh.

Focus Features’ Stillwater also held previews at 7PM yesterday; we’ll update you on that soon. The Matt Damon drama is at 70% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

