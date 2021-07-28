Skip to main content
Dusty Hill Remembered: MTV’s Martha Quinn, Flea, Texas Governor & More Pay Tribute To ZZ Top Bassist

Dusty Hill
Dusty Hill, 'That Little Ol' Band From Texas' documentary (2019) Abramorama/Everett Collection

Refresh for updates… ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill is being remembered by friends, musical colleagues, and even the governor of Texas paying tribute.

“Rock and roll has been stopped in its tracks,” tweeted Martha Quinn, one of MTV’s original veejays whose tenure at the channel coincided with ZZ Top’s music video heyday. “Dusty Hill, you will always be bad, nationwide and much missed.”

Hill’s death was announced today by bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard. The bassist was 72.

Said Kiss vocalist Paul Stanley, “Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but ‘Thank you’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!'”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea mourned the loss on Twitter while celebrating his unique talents. “Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer,” he wrote.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale called Hill a “beautiful soul,” and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described Hill as “a remarkable Texan” and “music legend.”

Read the tributes below. Deadline will update as more arrive.

