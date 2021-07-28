Dusty Hill Remembered: MTV’s Martha Quinn, Flea, Texas Governor & More Pay Tribute To ZZ Top Bassist

Refresh for updates… ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill is being remembered by friends, musical colleagues, and even the governor of Texas paying tribute.

“Rock and roll has been stopped in its tracks,” tweeted Martha Quinn, one of MTV’s original veejays whose tenure at the channel coincided with ZZ Top’s music video heyday. “Dusty Hill, you will always be bad, nationwide and much missed.”

Hill’s death was announced today by bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard. The bassist was 72.

Said Kiss vocalist Paul Stanley, “Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but ‘Thank you’ and ‘Rest however you damn well choose!'”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea mourned the loss on Twitter while celebrating his unique talents. “Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer,” he wrote.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale called Hill a “beautiful soul,” and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described Hill as “a remarkable Texan” and “music legend.”

Read the tributes below.

Texas takes off its cowboy hat today. Rock and roll has been stopped in its tracks. Dusty Hill you will always be bad, nationwide, and much missed. My deepest condolences to the @ZZTop family, and to Dusty's loved ones who number many 🙏 https://t.co/aKTF3n9ESs — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) July 28, 2021

Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6 — Flea (@flea333) July 28, 2021

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top. I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet! My condolences to his family, Frank & Rev. Billy G pic.twitter.com/mSTLZ7Id1y — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 28, 2021

OMG….terrible news….I’ve lost another dear friend. Dusty Hill was a fabulous pro wrestling fan…unreal bassist. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/8wyllJeFPA — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 28, 2021

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

Today we lost a great friend and a remarkable Texan. ZZ Top’s Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 Truly a music legend. https://t.co/VVkJ67E7lN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 28, 2021

RIP DUSTY HILL I love you forever. Your bass was so loud at one show it made my wife puke. You were half of rock n roll’s greatest EVER rhythm section & a hell of a songwriter. https://t.co/3WruUsejtl — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 28, 2021

I hate that my social media has become more of an obituary but such is life, young or old, we are but mere mortals when our time comes. RIP to the GREAT Dusty Hill of @ZZTop. Thank you for the decades of music!! pic.twitter.com/IGNHDfxkBy — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) July 28, 2021