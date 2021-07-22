‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Taps Diane Ademu-John As New Showrunner

Diane Ademu-John (The Haunting of Bly Manor) has been tapped as the new showrunner for HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood, Deadline has confirmed. She replaces Jon Spaihts, who stepped down in November 2019 to focus on writing the script for the new Dune feature film.

Dune: The Sisterhood, based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel Dune and the popular sci-fi franchise it spawned, received a straight-to-series order from the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Herbert’s Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Dune: The Sisterhood explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit.

Ademu-John will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Denis Villeneuve, who is directing, co-writing and producing the new Dune film, also is set to executive produce the series and direct its pilot episode. Spaights and Villeneuve exec produce along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson will co-produce. The series hails from Legendary Television.

