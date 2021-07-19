‘Dune’ Character Posters Zoom In On Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, More

Warner Bros on Monday released a series of character posters from Dune, its upcoming sci-fi tentpole directed by Denis Villeneuve. The pic, an update of Frank Herbert’s novel which was turned in into a 1984 movie by David Lynch, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before it hits theaters and HBO Max day-and-date on October 22.

Dune‘s cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The character posters revealed today via the film’s social media pages feature Chalamet, who stars as Paul Atreides; Zendaya as Chani; Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Momoa as Duncan Idaho; Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides; Bardem as Stilgar; Brolin as Gurney Halleck; and Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

The plot centers on Atreides, a brilliant and gifted man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo Jr. are producers. Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W Gains, Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert are executive producers.

Check out the posters below:

