DreamWorks Animation Names Longtime Executive Bill Ballew Chief Technical Officer

DreamWorks Animation has named Bill Ballew Chief Technical Officer, effective immediately. Ballew, who has been with the company for 25 years, was most recently VP of Research and Development.

He assumes the role previously held by Jeff Wike who is retiring. He’ll be responsible for the strategic vision, creation, operations and maintenance of the studio’s 3D computer-generated animated production platform, overseeing all technology needs for film and TV production and reporting to COO Randy Lake.

”Bill has an impressive track record of leading innovation and successfully collaborating with DreamWorks Animation’s production and operational teams,” said Lake. “We are thrilled to have him at the helm of our industry-leading organization where technology helps us fuel our creative ambitions.”

DreamWorks Animation recent releases include Spirit Untamed and The Boss Baby: Family Business. The studio’s upcoming feature slate includes The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, both set to release in 2022. The television division is in production on 19 original animated series including the newest preschool hit Gabby’s Dollhouse, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Watch on Deadline

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role of CTO in a studio that has been my home for the last 25 years,” said Ballew. “I have seen a lot of change over the years, but one constant is our talented and innovative technology team that is turbo charged by our strategic partners. It’s an honor to assume the role from Jeff Wike who has been an incredible mentor; we all wish Jeff the best in his retirement. I am looking forward to working with Margie, Randy and the entire DreamWorks executive team to write the next chapter of Technology for the studio.”

Prior to joining DreamWorks Animation, Ballew worked in the Aerospace industry in Southern California.