‘Downton Abbey 2’ To Throw Its Gates Open In Spring 2022

Downton Abbey
'Downton Abbey' Focus Features

Focus Features is shifting Downton Abbey 2 from Dec. 22 to Friday, March 18, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release internationally on the same date.

The pic’s original principal cast have returned for the second film, which wraps production in August. New additions are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The screenplay is by Downton creator and Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is directing.

The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fit for the Royal Family. Downton Abbey repped Focus Features’ best domestic opening ever at the box office when it was released in September 2019, hitting $31M. The pic finaled at $96.9M domestic, $237.9M WW.

Downton Abbey 2 on its new weekend will up against Lionsgate’s The Unbreakable Boy. 

Downton Abbey 2 is a Carnival Films production. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

