Former HGTV ‘Windy City Rehab’ Costar Donovan Eckhardt Has Defamation Suit Dismissed

UPDATE: A Cook County, Illinois judge has dismissed former Windy CIty Rehab cohost Donovan Eckhardt’s defamation claim against the program’s showrunners.

Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan ruled that Eckhardt’s contract called for legal disputes to be settled in a California courtroom. His attorney argued that it would be burdensome for witnesses to travel across the country to testify.

The judge rejected that argument, saying remote testimony could be allowed, obviating any physical travel needs.

Eckhardt is appealing the decision. The second season of the show featured his cohost Alison Victoria lamenting her partnership with Eckhardt and various business dealings.

Eckhardt and Victoria (real last name Gramenos) are still facing legal matters concerning work performed on the rehab houses featured on the first two seasons of the program.

However, the last of the 16 homes featured on the first two seasons of the show has finally sold, albeit at a price far less than the work put into it. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the final price was $195,000 less than what it was listed for in October.

The media outlet also said that VIctoria’s personal home has languished on the market, even with a reduced price of $2.195 million.

EARLIER: Donovan Eckhardt, who costarred with Alison Victoria on HGTV’s reality hit Windy City Rehab, has filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and emotional distress based on his portrayal in the second season of the show.