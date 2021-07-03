Florida Rally Marks New Twist In Donald Trump’s Comeback Tour, As Potential GOP Challenger Looms

Former President Donald Trump returns home to Florida today for yet another political rally. But this time, the stakes may be higher.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered a front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, and in a recent straw poll by the Western Conservative Summit, he beat Trump 74-71 as the potential nominee.

DeSantis won’t attend Trump’s Sarasota rally, but his presence will loom over the event. Some reports, denied by DeSantis, said he asked Trump to postpone the rally in the wake of the condo collapse in Miami.

Crowds are already lining up for the 8 PM rally, being held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It is the third campaign-style event in recent weeks, following a rally in Ohio and Trump appearance at the Texas border. Newsmax will televise and stream the rally, starting with a pre-show at 6 PM ET.

Trump also will face scrutiny in a different area, as this is his first public appearance since New York prosecutors unsealed indictments of the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s CFO. The charges include allegations that taxes were avoided on non-monetary perks like company cars. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty.