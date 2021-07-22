‘Dollface’: Corinne Foxx Joins Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Beat Shazam‘s Corinne Foxx is set for a key recurring role opposite Brenda Song on the second season of Kat Dennings’ Hulu comedy series Dollface. The half-hour show is currently in production in Los Angeles, with new episodes set to air on Hulu in 2022.

Created by Jordan Weiss, Dollface follows Jules (Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Foxx will play Ruby, the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears from the girls’ past and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Madison (Song).

Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star.

Weiss executive produces alongside showrunner Michelle Nader. Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley exec produce for LuckyChap Entertainment along with Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade, Dennings and Nicole King. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature.

Foxx, daughter of actor Jamie Foxx, serves as DJ on interactive music game show Beat Shazam, which is currently airing its fourth season on Fox. She recently served as a writer and executive producer on Jamie Foxx’s father-daughter comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which aired for one season on Netflix. Her film credits include 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.

