Disney’s Marvel Studios & Warner Bros DC Films To Skip San Diego Comic-Con@Home

EXCLUSIVE: Nothing beats trotting out your theatrical film slate with stars before a live-audience of 6,5K roaring attendees at the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H. As such, it shouldn’t come as a shock to hear that Disney’s Marvel Studios films and MCU series won’t be putting in an appearance during the virtual edition of Comic-Con, nor will Warner Bros.’ DC films. We’re still waiting to hear if Sony’s Marvel titles, Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is technically a Disney co-production), Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius will make any kind of online splash with SDCC.

For Warner Bros., it reps their third year in a row that the studio’s film division is skipping Comic-Con. The last time Warner Bros. feature studio was in San Diego was July 2018 with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins who offered up an early peek at Wonder Woman 1984. With Marvel soaking up all the lime light in 2019 with the enormous announcement of their phase 4 features and Disney+ series plans, with arguably every single top-notch cast member in tow from Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, WandaVision and more, Warners opted to head to Brazil’s Comic-Con in December of that year to rally Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

On the TV side, Warner Bros. TV’s will have DC’s Legends of Tomorrow participating at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home. Also, word is the DC Publishing division will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con@Home.

Now, Warner Bros has their DC FanDome happening again on Oct. 16 for the second-year in a row. Last year, they held a virtual presentation of their DC TV shows and films, including teasers and cast panels for Batman, Black Adam, WW1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut. Still TBD if Fandome will be in-person. In recent years, Warners has also launched fanboy stuff at film festivals i.e. The Joker blasted off at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and TIFF, and the studio’s Legendary sci-fi feature Dune will do the same this year.

Given the pandemic, this will be the second year that Marvel’s a no-go at San Diego Comic-Con. Disney has been taking advantage of its Investor Days, the last being in December to shoot their wares out of a cannon.

The live edition of San Diego Comic-Con will be Nov. 26-28, the post Thanksgiving frame. It’s still early, so we’ll see if either Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. shows up then. When reached Warner Bros. and Disney’s Marvel provided no comment.

San Diego Comic-Con@Home runs July 23-25.