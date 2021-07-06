Disneyland Drops Ticket Price As Low As $83 For California Residents, But There’s A Catch

Most people — especially parents — who took their kids to Disneyland in the weeks leading up to the park’s March 14, 2020 shutdown was in for a shock. In early February 2020, the park raised ticket prices.

For the lowest-demand days — Tuesdays, for example — a one-day ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure remained $104. For peak days, like most weekends, the price of an adult ticket rose to $154 from $149. A park hopper ticket rose to above $200 for the first time. That means a one-day trip to the parks for a family of four could run close to $1,000 after food and parking were added in.

On Tuesday, there was some relief. Disneyland announced that it was dropping tickets to as low as $83 a day for California residents. But there’s a catch. In-state guests only get the $83 price with the purchase of a three day, one park per day ticket package for $249. A three-day Park Hopper package is $304. Kids and adult tickets are the same price.

Out-of-state residents who want a similar deal have to buy four days’ worth of tickets for $340. That comes out to $85 per ticket. Tickets for kids from 3-9 years old are $5 less.

The good news is that locals have until September 30, 2021 to use the tickets. There are no blockout dates, but spots are subject to theme park reservation availability.

For Southern Californians lamenting the sunsetting of the parks’ Annual Pass program, the three day offer is a nice next best thing.

Here’s the fine print posted to Disneyland’s ticketing page:

-Valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999; proof of residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

-Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

-Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

-Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

-Tickets may not be upgraded.

-Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

-To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

-Subject to theme park reservation availability, restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.