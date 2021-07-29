Disneyland & Disney World Returning To Indoor Mask Mandate For Cast Members And Guests

Disneyland and Walt Disney World will reintroduce a health mandate requiring cast members and guests to mask up indoors on Friday, July 30.

The mandate will apply to everyone in the parks two years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings will specifically be required upon entering and throughout all attractions. They will also need to be worn while riding on enclosed transportation vehicles, such as Disney buses and monorails.

The Disney theme parks based in Anaheim, CA and Orlando, FL made the announcement via their official websites, noting that masks will remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status,” said a Disney spokesperson in an official statement to the press. “At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner.”

The policy change at the parks comes as Covid cases continue to surge in the U.S., fueled in part by the spread of the Delta variant and others.

L.A. County reinstated a mandate for masking in indoor public places on July 18. The state of California called for universal indoor masking earlier today.

Florida has no overarching mandate to this effect. Governor Rick DeDantis has generally opposed them, though Mayors Jerry Demings and Daniella Levine Cava have recently called for mask and vaccine mandates, in Orange County and Miami-Dade County, respectively.