Disney+ Greenlights Marriage Murder Series ‘Wedding Season’ For Star

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ has confirmed it has greenlit genre-busting marriage murder series Wedding Season. The eight-part original is being lined up for Star, Disney+’s international home for grownup drama.

Deadline first revealed Disney+’s plans for Wedding Season last month, and the rom-com action-adventure series hails from The Salisbury Poisonings producer Dancing Ledge Productions and Emily In Paris outfit Jax Media.

Wedding Season is penned by Oliver Lyttelton, the breakout writer behind BBC Studios’ upcoming short-form scripted series Cheaters, and centers on Katie, a beautiful bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family. The police think Katie’s lover Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. Katie thinks her ex-husband did it. No one knows what the truth is.

Johanna Devereaux, Disney’s director of scripted content, EMEA, said: “When we first read Oli’s brilliant scripts for Wedding Season we laughed out loud… and we were desperate to find out what happened next. It’s an addictive, genre-defying series packed with twists and turns.”

Wedding Season will be executive produced by Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, Toby Bruce for Dancing Ledge, while Lilly Burns, Brooke Posche, Tony Hernandez serve as executive producers for Jax Media. Lyttelton is also an executive producer. George Kane (Timewasters) is the director.

Wedding Season is the 15th Disney+ original announced out of Europe. The aim is to get to 50 projects by 2024.