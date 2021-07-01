Disney Television Sets ‘Family Guy’, ‘Central Park’ And ‘The Great North’ Virtual Panels For Comic-Con@Home

Disney Television will produce eight virtual panels for Comic Con@Home 2021, being held online from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. The virtual presentation marks the second straight year the show will be held virtually, as per pandemic protocols.

Among the planned Disney panel highlights:

The stars and creators of two animated series, the musical Central Park and The Great North, both marking their Comic-Con debuts; The 20th anniversary of Family Guy will feature the cast and producers in a virtual trivia night; The new Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society will be discussed by the cast and creative team; Animated comedies American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville and The Simpsons will present never-before-seen content.



Disney stars participating in the virtual panels include MaameYaa Baofo, H. Jon Benjamin, Alex Borstein, Tituss Burgess, Ty Burrell, Will Forte, Josh Gad, Seth Green, Scott Grimes, Tony Hale, Ryan Hurst, Mila Kunis, Yassir Lester, Riki Lindhome, Rachael MacFarlane, Seth MacFarlane, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Alanis Morissette, Larry Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Nick Offerman, Joy Osmanski, Amy Poehler, John Roberts, Paul Rust, Gia Sandhu, Kristen Schaal, Wendy Schaal, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Yeardley Smith, Betsy Sodaro, andArif Zahir.

The executive producers who will lend their talents to the event panels include Rich Appel, Loren Bouchard, Phil Hay, Al Jean, Matt Manfredi, Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux, Mike Scully, Julie Scully, Matt Selman, Todd Slavkin, Nora Smith, Alec Sulkin, Darren Swimmer and Matt Weitzman,

Descriptions of panel sessions:

FRIDAY, JULY 23:

3:00PM (PT) DUNCANVILLE (Produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and Fox Entertainment) – Join the Harris family and friends for a conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on Fox’s animated series Duncanville. Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

SATURDAY, JULY 24:

11:00AM (PT) THE SIMPSONS (Produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation) – Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan and moderator Yeardley Smith as they give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33. A panel of animators, writers and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe.

3:00PM (PT) CENTRAL PARK (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of “Birdie,” Josh Gad; the voice of “Owen Tillerman” Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of “Cole Tillerman” Titus Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple’s musical animated series “Central Park” for the show’s Comic-Con debut. The panelists discuss how they brought this series to life by merging comedy with Broadway talent and songwriters.

4:00PM (PT) FAMILY GUY (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin from Fox’s animated comedy Family Guy to celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night. Watch the cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series. After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the 20th season premiering this fall.

5:00PM (PT) AMERICAN DAD! (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Ever wondered how your favorite American Dad! episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS. You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color.

SUNDAY, JULY 25:

11:00AM (PT) THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY (Produced by 20th Television) – Based on the New York Times bestseller, The Mysterious Benedict Society has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join series stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu, along with executive producers and writers Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner) and Todd Slavkin (showrunner) as they talk about all the adventures from the first season and tease what’s to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series.

12:00PM (PT) THE GREAT NORTH (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Fox’s newest animated series, already picked up for a third season. Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A, including exclusive clips and breaking news on the Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

3:00PM (PT) BOB’S BURGERS (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated Fox series Bob’s Burgers are back for another virtual Comic-Con. They will be breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage, and answering questions from fans who get to join the zoom. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.