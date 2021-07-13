Disney+ & Nat Geo Continue To Drink From Well Of UK Nature Shows With Plimsoll’s ‘Supernatural Planet’

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ and Nat Geo have greenlit their latest UK-produced natural history series in the shape of Supernatural Planet, which hails from Hostile Planet and Yellowstone Live outfit Plimsoll Productions.

Deadline understands that the six-part series has been in production for some time and will use cutting-edge filming techniques to explore the hidden abilities of various creatures. In short, it’s a bit like examining the Marvel characters of the natural world.

Billed as blue-chip natural history, the show has been shooting in locations across the world, including Costa Rica, as it looks to bring viewers enchanting stories of animals doing extraordinary things in their natural habitats.

Disney+ is proving to be a major source of business for UK natural history producers. Deadline revealed in December that Wall To Wall is making Growing Up Animal for the streamer, with the show premiering next month. Blink Films made Meet The Chimps last year, while Nutopia has secured a number of major commissions from Disney+, such as Will Smith’s Welcome To Earth.

Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Plimsoll was founded in 2013 by former Zodiak USA chief Grant Mansfield. Its other shows include Netflix’s Night On Earth and Apple TV+’s Paul Rudd-narrated Tiny World.

Disney, Nat Geo, and Plimsoll declined to comment on Supernatural Planet.