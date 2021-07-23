Disney Dream To Set Sail In August In First Cruise From U.S. Since March 2020

The Disney Dream will be the first Disney cruise ship to set sail from the U.S. next month, the latest sign of the company’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line was shut down in March 2020 as Covid-19 began to upend life and businesses in the U.S.

Three- and four-night cruises to Disney’s private island in the Bahamas will begin on August 9, the company said in a blog post. They depart from Port Canaveral, FL.

“I’m speaking on behalf of our entire cast and crew when I emphatically say, ‘We have missed you!’” wrote Yolanda Cade, Director, Public Relations, Disney Signature Experiences. She said the cruise line has “enhanced our health and safety measures to promote wellness for guests and crew aboard our ships and in the destinations we visit.”

Cruise operators like Carnival and Royal Caribbean have resumed sailing from U.S. ports.

Watch on Deadline

Disney will require any passengers over 12 years old to have a valid travel insurance policy that meets a certain coverage threshold and has no Covid-19 exclusions.

A profitable part of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division over the past decade, Disney Cruise Line announced an array of cruise dates in various countries in May. As the pandemic has unfolded, the company has had to take an incremental approach, postponing planned cruise dates repeatedly, much as it has with parks and movie releases.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report in May, Disney said revenue in its PEP unit dropped 44% to $3.2 billion, and segment operating results swung to a loss of $406 million.