Director Lee Na-Jeong Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Korean director Lee Na-Jeong has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management.

Considered one of Korea’s leading female directors, Lee most recently helmed the 16-episode first season of South Korean television series Mine, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Per the logline, in Mine, encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

As the series director, Lee is credited with accomplishing her goal of challenging the notion of “feminine” from one of fragile, soft and weak to strength, loyalty and fierce independence.

She also directed Love Alarm, the first Netflix Original series in Korea, based on Chon Kye-young’s successful Daum Webtoon of the same name.

Lee also helmed the 2015 feature Snowy Road, which first aired on KBS1 as a Prix Italia-winning drama miniseries. Written by Ba-Ra Yoo, the film won Best Foreign Film by Audience and Best Foreign Actor by Audience awards at China’s 2015 Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

Lee’s next project will be another series based on a popular Korean web-toon, a fantasy-romance about multiple reincarnation, slated to shoot in 2022.

“As a female Korean director who has specialized in television, I am excited to pursue opportunities in the States,” said Lee. “Every viewer, regardless of their nationality, enjoys good and compelling content. I look forward to creating meaningful television and film that enables us to communicate with audiences around the globe, transcending nationality or any other barriers.”