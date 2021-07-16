Producer Dillon Jordan Arrested By Feds For Allegedly Running Prostitution Ring

Film producer Dillon Jordan was arrested today by federal agents and charged with running what was described as “an extensive and far-reaching” prostitution ring.

Arrested in San Bernadino County, Jordan was charged with enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and money laundering.

.Jordan, the backer of the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhaal drama The Kindergarten Teacher (which won a directing award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival), allegedly ran the ring with the help of a British madam. His activities spanned 2010 to 2017, according to an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.

He founded PaperChase Films in 2013. His films include 2019’s The Kid with Ethan Hawke.

The 49-year-old Jordan allegedly used his movie production company and a California-based event-planning firm to launder the money from the prostitution activities, the court papers allege.

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. “Now the party is over and the film is a wrap.”