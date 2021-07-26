Skip to main content
Dieter Brummer Dies: Star Of Australian Soaps ‘Home & Away’ & ‘Neighbours’ Was 45

Dieter Brummer
Dieter Brummer in 'Underbelly' Underbelly/Real Drama/YouTube

Dieter Brummer, a former star of iconic Australian soap operas Home And Away and Neighbours, has died at the age of 45.

Brummer’s death has been widely reported in Australia, including by Seven Network, which broadcasts Home And Away. He was found dead at home in Sydney, though police are not treating the matter as suspicious.

Deadline has contacted Seven Network for comment. A spokesperson told 7 News: “Home And Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home And Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Brummer starred as Shane Parrish for five years and was considered to be a heartthrob in Australia. After leaving Home And Away in 1996, he worked as a high-rise window cleaner before returning to acting in shows including Underbelly, in which he played corrupt police officer Trevor Haken.

He joined the cast of Australia’s other major soap Neighbours in 2011, playing Troy Miller for 26 episodes.

