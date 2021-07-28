Delroy Lindo To Star In Amazon’s ‘Anansi Boys’

The Good Fight star Delroy Lindo has been set as a lead in Amazon’s adaptation of Anansi Boys.

Lindo, who also recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, will star as Mr. Nancy aka Anansi.

It comes a week after the streamer revealed it had ordered the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel to series. Gaiman, who brought Good Omens to screen for the streamer, is writing the six-episode limited series with British comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry.

Shooting will begin on the series in Scotland later this year.

Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.