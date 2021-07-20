Debra Granik To Direct ‘Like No Other’ After Optioning Una Lamarche’s YA Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Debra Granik (Leave No Trace) is set to direct a feature adaptation of Una LaMarche’s YA novel Like No Other.

She and Anne Rosellini of Still Rolling Productions optioned the book, in partnership with Mad Dog Film’s Alix Madigan.

Published in 2015 by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, Like No Others is billed as a contemporary take on West Side Story. It watches as the unlikely paths of a Hasidic girl and a secular boy meet on Eastern Parkway and blossom into a forbidden romance.

Granik willl direct the film, which Rosellini and Madigan will produce. Razorbill VP & Publisher Casey McIntyre is also on board as an exec producer.

“I have so much respect for this team and their incredible body of work,” said LaMarche. “I could not be more thrilled that they are bringing Like No Other to life on screen.”

“We were pulled in immediately by the strength and complexity of young Devorah and the journey she takes to find her path in life,” said Granik, Rosellini, and Madigan in a joint statement. “The world Una creates is one we want to live in – where unexpected friendships are made and rigidity gives way to allowing for love and for the acceptance of the ‘other’.”

“Like No Other holds a special place on the Razorbill list and we are thrilled that we’ve found a home for it with such a remarkable team of filmmakers,” added McIntyre. “Debra, Anne, and Alix are fantastic partners with an incredible body of work and I can’t wait for them to bring Like No Other to life on screen.”

Debra Granik is perhaps best known as the director and co-writer of Winter’s Bone, which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, and went on to claim its Grand Jury Prize. That film, starring Jennifer Lawrence and John Hawkes, later was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Lawrence), Best Supporting Actor (Hawkes) and Best Adapted Screenplay. The latter nom went to Granik and co-writer Rosellini.

Granik’s most recent film, Leave No Trace (2018), premiered at Sundance to similar acclaim, going on to screen in the Directors’ Fortnight section of Cannes, prior to its international release. The filmmaker also recently helmed feature doc Stray Dog (2015), which aired on PBS Independent Lens and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. Her first film, Down to the Bone, premiered at Sundance in 2004, winning her the prize for Best Director.

Up next for Granik is an adaptation of Barbara Ehrenreich’s book Nickel and Dimed, which Rosellini will likewise produce.