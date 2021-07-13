Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jay Huguley Boards Period Drama ‘The Walk’; Anzu Lawson Joins Mädchen Amick’s Debut Film ‘Reminice’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Top Gun: Maverick' Helmer Joseph Kosinski To Direct 'Chariot,' Graphic Novel Adaptation Won By Warner Bros; Julian Meiojas Scripting, 21 Laps Producing
Read the full story

Cocktails With Deadline Disruptors On The Croisette At The Cannes Film Festival 2021 – Photo Gallery

56 View All

Cocktails with Deadline Disruptors at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival kicked off at Plage 45 in Cannes, France.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival continues through July 17.

Cocktails with Deadline Disruptors on the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 was presented by Grandave International and Bodvár- House of Rosés

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad