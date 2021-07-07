‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ & ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Part Of Warner Bros TV’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home Slate

Warner Bros. TV will have panels for their DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Roswell, New Mexico during San Diego Comic-Con@Home which runs July 23-25.

The session for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will run on Sunday, July 25 at 12 noon PST and feature castmembers Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with EPs Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu. The series has an original episode airing that Sunday at 8:00 pm.

Roswell, New Mexico‘s panel on Saturday, July 24 at 3PM PST will feature Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino along with EP Christopher Hollier. It will be moderated by Chris Rudoph, Pop Culture Editor of Logo. The show’s season 3 premiere is on Monday, July 26 at 8PM.

Warner Bros. Studio will have their DC FanDome on Oct. 16 when they’ll show off their movies and films. Still TBD whether that convention will be live or go virtual for the second year in a row.

