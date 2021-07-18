Skip to main content
'Titane' Takes Palme D'Or At Cannes Film Festival
Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill Among Winners In Daytime Emmys’ Children’s & Animation Categories – Complete Winners List

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Mark Hamill were among the winners in the Daytime Emmys’ Children’s and Animation categories, announced Saturday.

Nyong’o won out in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children’s Program, with her turn as “The Storyteller” in Netflix’s Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

Hamill, meanwhile, dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in Disney Channel series Elena of Avalor.

The latest Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symoné. Additional presenters included Millie Davis (PBS’s Odd Squad), and Tom Kenny (Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants), with awards given out in 30 categories.

The first batch of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. An additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday.

Tonight’s full list of winners can be found below.

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max

Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer
Mindy Fila, Coordinating Producer
Karyn Leibovich, Senior Producer
Stephanie Longardo, Senior Producer
Autumn Zitani, Producer
Todd E. James, Producer
Michael Cargill, Producer
Ken Scarborough, Producer
Geri Cole, Producer
Kimberly Wright, Producer
Amanda Young, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington, Nickelodeon

David Heyman, Executive Producer
Rosie Alison, Executive Producer
Ron Halpern, Executive Producer
Lynsey O’Callaghan, Executive Producer
Karen Davidsen, Series Producer
Simon Quinn, Series Producer

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Hilda, Netflix

Kurt Mueller, Executive Producer
Luke Pearson, Co-Executive Producer
Stephanie Simpson, Co-Executive Producer
Bryan Korn, Series Producer
Chantal Ling, Producer
Rachel Simon, Producer
Steve Jacobson, Line Producer
Victor Reyes, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Apple TV+

Sue Goffe, Executive Producer/Producer
Philip Hunt, Executive Producer
Oliver Jeffers, Executive Producer
Angela Edmonds, Producer

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES

PBS KIDS Talk About, PBS

Lesli Rotenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Children’s Media and Education
Linda Simensky, Head of Children’s Programming
Sara Dewitt, Vice President, PBS KIDS Digital
Karin Jue, Executive Producer
Jason Spencer, Executive Producer
Veronica Toney, Line Producer
Natalie Engel, Line Producer
Marisa Nalevanko, Senior Producer
Ivy Nye, Producer, Animation
Lauren Puglisi, Producer Animation

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Girls’ Voices Now, Here TV

Malachy G. Wienges, Executive Producer
Stephen P. Jarchow, Executive Producer
John Mongiardo, Executive Producer
Christopher Donaldson, Co-Executive Producer
Heidi Basch-Harod, Producer
Paul Colichman, Producer
David Millbern, Producer
Ana Antuna, Director
Mehrin Ashraf, Director
Michelle Leon, Director
Cheyenne Williams, Director

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix

Jace Chapman, as Noah

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, Netflix

Lupita Nyong’o, as the Storyteller

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix

Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Mark Hamill, as Vuli

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, Cartoon Network

Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington, Nickelodeon

Jon Foster, Head Writer
James Lamont, Head Writer

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Disney+

Dan Povenmire, Executive Producer/Writer
Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Executive Producer/Writer
Jon Colton Barry, Writer
Jim Bernstein, Writer
Joshua Pruett, Writer
Kate Kondell, Writer
Jeffrey M. Howard, Writer
Bob Bowen, Writer

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max

Geri Cole, Writer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Netflix

Alex Woo, Director
Stanley Moore, Director

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios

Eric Darnell, Director
Mathias Chelebourg, Co-Director

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

Sesame Street, HBO

Ken Diego, Director
Rick Fernandes, Director
Shannon Flynn, Director
Kimmy Gatewood, Director
Jack Jameson, Director
Benjamin Lehmann, Director
Linda Mendoza, Director
Liliana Olszewski, Director
Scott Preston, Director
Matt Vogel, Director

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

Animaniacs, Hulu

Sara Jane Sherman, Voice Director

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Tom & Jerry Show, Boomerang

Vivek Maddala, Composer
Steven Morrell, Composer

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs, Hulu
“Suffragette City”

Jess Lacher, Lyricist
Andrew Barbot, Lyricist
Roderick Hart, Composer & Lyricist
Thomas Reilly, Composer & Lyricist

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix

Amber Horn, Casting Director
Danielle Aufiero, Casting Director
Jackie Lind, Casting Director
Steven Tyler O’Connor, Casting Associate

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Jennifer Trujillo, Casting By
Tatiana Bull, Casting By
David Wright, Casting By

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards, Netflix

Francisco Ruiz Velasco, Director
Alfonso Blaas, Production Designer
Yingjue Linda Chen, Art Director
Brandon Tyra, Compositing Supervisor
Greg Lev, Visual Effects Supervisor
Igor Lodeiro, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jonatan Catalan Navarrete, Visual Development Artist

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Stillwater, Apple TV+

Jill Calhoun, Editor
Jack Paulson, Editor

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs, Hulu

Ryan Burkhard, Editor
Mark Miller, Editor
Philip Malamuth, Editor

AND

Hilda, Netflix

John McKinnon, Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing, Netflix

Otis Van Osten, Sound Supervisor
Jay Culliton, Re-Recording Mixer
Josh Johnson, Sound Editor
Mishelle Fordham, Supervising Dialogue Editor
Jason Oliver, Dialogue Editor
Gouen Lee, Foley Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+

Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Re-Recording Mixer
James Spencer, Sound Editor
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Frank Rinella, Foley Supervisor
Jason Butler, Foley Mixer
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist
Peter Lam, Music Editor
Cameron Davis, Dialogue Editor
Brian Frank, Dialogue Editor
Tony Diaz, Dialogue Editor
Carlos Sotolongo, Dialogue Editor

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Kal Athannassov, Art Director

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

Anne Moth, 3D Animator

Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Mike Dutton, Set Designer

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Chris Sasaki, Production Designer

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Zesung Kang, Director

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Karl Hadrika, Storyboard Artist

Animaniacs (Hulu)

